What Trump’s racist video reveals

By Monica Moorehead

February 10, 2026

There is absolutely no denying that Donald Trump is a bonafide white supremacist whose mission is to turn back the clock to the days of enslavement and the Confederacy. He has shown this in both words and deeds with the removal of federal monuments and public artifacts acknowledging that slavery existed along with the resistance to it.

The latest example of this mission is the five-minute video recently posted on his social media displaying former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in the most vile, despicable racist way, too disturbing to repeat in this commentary. Every Black person, including this writer, should understandably feel personally insulted and disgusted.

However, Trump’s attack on Barack Obama is not based on any differences in class orientation. As president, Obama was the main face of imperialism just as Trump is that face today, despite any political differences. The real target of Trump’s vile depiction was all Black people in particular and people of color in general.

Trump has stated that the U.S. is becoming too Black and too Brown, a threat in his eyes to the still majority white population. This is a big motivation for him deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement fascist thugs throughout the U.S. to instill fear into migrants — whose origins are primarily based in the Global South — with detentions and deportations.

Trump’s video also reflects the racist views of the majority white, billionaire capitalist class. This is why members of his own party forced him to take down the video hours after its posting in fear of him putting the decades-long racism of the right-wing-dominated Republican Party in an uncomfortable defense.

Even right-wing Democrats share the same racist views but do everything possible to maintain the façade of the Democratic Party representing working and oppressed people. The bottom line is both capitalist parties are big business and pro-war oriented.

There is a famous Marxist expression: “The ideas of any time reflect the ideas of the ruling class.” The enormous wealth of the U.S. ruling class was first accumulated off the stolen land of Indigenous peoples and the superprofits off the enslaved labor of African people. The ruling-class ideas of these crimes continue to be upheld by all forms of white supremacy, a major pillar of class society that keeps the billionaires in power and the working class divided.

But as we see in the streets of Minneapolis and elsewhere, white supremacy is crumbling every day under the weight of growing working-class unity.