Saturday, Online: Feb. 21 – Michael Parenti’s revolutionary contributions

Join us for an online event celebrating the life and work of Michael Parenti, a towering figure in Marxist scholarship and activism.

We will discuss Parenti’s profound impact on the study of imperialism, war, propaganda, fascism, and the difficulties of socialist construction, as well as his unwavering commitment to the global class struggle.

Speakers

Ali Kadri (Professor, Sun Yat-sen University)

Ben Norton (Editor, Geopolitical Economy Report)

Corinna Mullin (Associate Editor, Middle East Critique)

Immanuel Ness (Professor, City University of New York)

Gabriel Rockhill (Author, Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism?)

Sara Flounders (Co-director, International Action Center)

Shiran Illanperuma (Researcher, Tricontinental Institute)

Barry Lituchy (Professor, City University of New York)

Chair: Carlos Martinez (Co-editor, Friends of Socialist China)

Date and time

Saturday 21 February, 2pm GMT / 9am US Eastern / 10pm China

Organisers

International Manifesto Group / Critical Theory Workshop

Co-sponsored by United National Anti-War Coalition, Iskra Books, Manifesto Press, Friends of Socialist China