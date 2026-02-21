Cuban Pres. Díaz-Canel on Cuba’s response to ‘maximum pressure’

February 16, 2026

Cuba News published an article by reporter Charles McKelvey, from which The International Action Center links to this report on a two-hour interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who spoke at a special press conference on Feb. 5, 2026. The Cuban president addressed the current crisis in the Caribbean.

In a special two-hour televised press conference with the Cuban press and Cuban representatives of international news organizations, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who also is First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, explained the projections of the Cuban government in response to the maximum pressure being applied by the world’s principal power.

In initiating the press conference, the Cuban president asserted that the leadership of the country is well aware of the concerns of the people as well as the intense media campaigns of slander, hatred and psychological warfare that are being carried out. He noted that the press conference had been called to explain the ways that the government is working to emerge from the situation in the least possible time, based on evaluations of the Politburo of the Party, the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers of the government and the National Defense Council.

