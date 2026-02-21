Hamas salutes dockworkers’ solidarity

February 14, 2026

T he Hamas Movement posted the following statement on its website on Feb. 7, 2026:

We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), commend the decision by dockworkers’ unions in more than 20 ports across the Mediterranean Sea, particularly in Greece, Italy, Türkiye, Spain and Morocco, to suspend work for an entire day under the slogan “Dockworkers Don’t Work for War!,” rejecting the shipping of weapons to the fascist occupation entity and expressing solidarity with our Palestinian people, who are enduring an ongoing Zionist aggression.

We call on dockworkers’ unions worldwide, as well as all labor unions and groups, to expand solidarity campaigns with our Palestinian people, who are confronting an ongoing genocide, to refuse participation in transporting weapons to the Zionist entity and to work toward forming an effective boycott front that pressures the occupation to halt its aggression and adhere to the ceasefire agreement.