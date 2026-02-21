India’s working class holds major national strike

By Benny Schaft

February 18, 2026

On February 12, the working class of India launched a massive one-day strike to protest four recent labor codes and trade deals made between the Modi government and the U.S. and the European Union. There were at least 300 million people in the streets.

In response to the reactionary actions by the right-wing government, the workers of India have made the ruling class feel the wrath of the working class. Workers brought coal fields, refineries, factories and many more workplaces to a complete standstill. The strike was called by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs), a joint platform which includes the major union federations in India. Also involved in the strike were farmers’ organizations, including Samyukta Kisan Sabha and the All India Agricultural Workers Union.

The bills that the Modi government has pushed include the Electricity Law and the Seed Bill, which the working class of India recognizes are not intended for their benefit but for the capitalist class. Another reason for the strike — the trade agreements between India and the two representatives of the imperial core, the U.S and the European Union, have been called out for ignoring the self-determination of the people of India and for blatantly preying upon rural Indian farmers and the working class. Their labor will further be exploited, not only by the ruling class in India but by the U.S. and EU.

The bills and the trade deals brought people out in the streets in different states, such as Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Tripura, where businesses shut down because of the strike. The capital of Delhi was not immune to striking, with workers holding large gatherings, even at government offices.

In addition to the organizing done by the unions, students, several women’s organizations, civic groups and the major communist parties joined in as well.

With striking and protesting continuing, many are left wondering if the Modi government will agree to the demands of the working class and people of India. Centre of Indian Trade Union President Sudip Dutta stated in an interview by Left Views: “We want to affirm this time that this is not like any other one-day strike. We have clearly stated that this is an alert strike. This one-day strike gives an alert to the central government. If the central government does not roll back the labor codes and labor rules they are now publishing, then we will go for multiple day strikes, and we may go for the mobilization of millions of workers at several state capitals.” (Feb. 11)

As of today, no agreement has been met, and the people of India continue to struggle, not only for the rights of the proletariat but for the right of self-determination.