The United National Antiwar Coalition issued the following emergency call on Feb. 23, 2026.

The United States has amassed a huge military presence around Iran, including an aircraft carrier group, fighter jets and drones, indicating that war is imminent.

The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) is calling for popular resistance to these criminal and illegal U.S. threats to take place throughout the country.

If there is a U.S. attack on Iran, we call for unified and immediate EMERGENCY RESPONSE ACTIONS across the United States and beyond.

In an attempt to build internal opposition, the U.S. has used escalating sanctions and economic destabilization plans against Iran for decades.

The efforts to establish a compliant regime have included military attacks, economic sabotage and assassinations of Iran’s leaders by the United States and Israel. The U.S. has now brought one of the largest concentrations of military power the world has seen to surround Iran, a country of 90 million people.

In the words of Donald Trump, regime change against the Iranian state would be “the best thing that could happen.”

During the recent 12-day war by Israel, fully backed by the U.S., Iran showed that it could defend itself and respond with its own military force. Now, with the aid of Russia and China and regional resistance forces, Iran has significantly greater potential for retaliation. An attack by the U.S. could lead to war throughout the entire region.

We encourage all forces to issue statements, rally forces and prepare to oppose this criminal assault.

Please join us and add your name to this pledge of action against U.S. aggression toward Iran.

Hands Off Iran!

Endorse this statement and commit to an Emergency Action within 24 hours of a U.S. attack on Iran: unac.notowar.net/emergency-call-to-action-for-iran.