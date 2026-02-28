Hamas on Board of Peace: ‘Halt the aggression!’

February 25, 2026

Hamas posted the following press release at its Online English Mirror on Feb. 19, 2026.

Commenting on the convening of the Board of Peace session on the Gaza Strip today in the United States, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirms that any political path or arrangements discussed regarding the Gaza Strip and the future of our Palestinian people must be based on a complete halt of the aggression, lifting the siege and guaranteeing the legitimate national rights of our people, most importantly their right to freedom and self-determination.

The convening of this session, amid the ongoing crimes of the occupation and its continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement, obligates the international community and the parties participating in the Board to take practical steps that compel the occupation to halt its aggression, open the crossings, allow the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and immediately start the reconstruction.

Hamas also calls on international parties and mediators to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the implementation of what has been agreed upon, preventing the occupation from obstructing the humanitarian and political entitlements and working seriously to establish a permanent ceasefire.

Any genuine international effort to achieve stability in Gaza must be based on addressing the root causes of the problem, namely the occupation, ending its aggressive policies and enabling our Palestinian people to gain their full and complete rights.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Official website of the Hamas Movement:

