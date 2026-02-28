Stop the U.S. attack on Iran!

Feb. 28 — The terrorist U.S. and Israeli governments launched a war of aggression against Iran early on Feb. 28. Among their targets hit were numerous Iranian cities and a girl’s school in the city of Minab, killing at least 60 children. In self-defense, Iranian forces launched drone and rocket attacks at various Israeli targets and at U.S. military bases throughout West Asia.

February 22, 2026. The White House has ordered its death fleet to surround Iran. It threatens Iran’s people with destruction and has demanded that Iran’s government surrender.

U.S. imperialism is an oppressor country that imposes class exploitation on the workers of the world and plunders the natural resources of nations unable to compete with guns, finances or production. U.S. warplanes and missiles have attacked all of Iran’s allies and have, as recently as June, struck strategic targets in Iran itself in collusion with the genocidal Israeli forces.

These days, when U.S. capitalism is declining relative to the rest of the world, Washington uses the Pentagon and its more than 800 military bases worldwide and at home to maintain or regain domination. There should be no doubt that the U.S. government is the aggressor in this threatened assault against Iran.

The International Action Center underlines that the U.S. imperialist ruling class, as represented by the group now directing the U.S. regime – but including the Democratic Party leaders who have joined the hostility toward Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, et al – is responsible for any future casualties among its own forces. The U.S. government has not only sent these troops to kill, it has put these troops in danger.

If the U.S. forces Iran to defend itself, it is conceivable that the massive death ships like the USS Gerald Ford or the USS Abraham Lincoln, aircraft carriers that host 150 warplanes, will in turn become targets, along with their 10,000 crew members.

The International Action Center notes that any battle the U.S. starts could develop into a regional war. It could expand into a world war. As the oppressive and predatory power in the world and the West Asian region, U.S. imperialism is responsible for all destruction brought about by its aggression.

That the U.S. is the aggressor also means that any White House order to attack Iran is an illegal and unconstitutional order. The MAGA group in office has made little effort to even disguise its reliance on the war machine to plunder the world’s resources, from Venezuela to Greenland – and including Iran. They even boast of it.

Every other word by the president is a threat to the world. Pete Hegseth revels at calling himself secretary of war, dispensing with the hypocrisy of “defense.” And Secretary of State Marco Rubio lectured European imperialists at the Munich war conference that they must restore 19th century colonial rule by force.

The MAGA mafia has dispensed with even the hypocritical pretexts that former administrations, both Republican and Democratic, have used to try to deceive the U.S. population into following them into war. It is the duty of all members of the U.S. military to refuse to obey these orders – or face the possibility of being charged with war crimes, along with being killed or permanently injured.

No one can say they didn’t know what was happening, that they “were only following orders.” The biggest criminals are in the MAGA regime and among the Democrats who facilitate their warmaking.

And no one in the U.S. who understands the nature of this war should avoid their responsibility to fight to stop this war. The Trump regime and Pentagon are our enemies, not the Iranian government and its people.

Stop the U.S. attack on Iran!