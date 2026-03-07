Countrywide protests slam U.S. war on Iran

By Martha Grevatt

March 3, 2026

As of this writing, U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have murdered over 555 Iranians. One Zionist airstrike alone, on an elementary school in Minab, massacred at least 165 schoolchildren. The death toll continues to rise and now includes at least four U.S. military personnel.

But the U.S. antiwar movement refuses to be silent. Demonstrations, some called within a few hours of the murderous bombing, took place all over the U.S. on Feb. 28 and March 1. Many were part of a coordinated effort initiated by the United National Antiwar Coalition. More protests have been called for March 2 and beyond.

Here are a few on-the-ground reports.

Hours after the U.S-Zionist terror bombing of Iran began on Feb. 28, hundreds of antiwar demonstrators rallied on the Boston Common. Demonstrators mobilized in response to an emergency call to action put out by a coalition of local organizations, including Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Massachusetts Peace Action, Muslim Justice League, National Iranian American Council and Boston Coalition for Palestine.

An Iranian youth activist stressed the need to defend Iranian sovereignty from the U.S empire, which has carried out a decades-long campaign of sanctions, sabotage and assassinations designed to undermine the Islamic Republic and stifle any possibility of self-determination for the Iranian people. Other speakers, including a U.S. military veteran, urged U.S. troops to disobey the Trump administration’s illegal orders.

From the Common, protesters took over the streets of downtown Boston. Many flew Palestinian flags. Chants of “No more war and occupation! Money for jobs and education!” “No war! No ICE! Same struggle, same fight!” and “Raise your voices! Take a stand! No war on Iran!” fired up the demonstrators and attracted the attention of onlookers who crowded the sidewalks, some joining in.

The march ended at City Hall Plaza at the JFK Federal Building where a Service Employees Union (SEIU) organizer denounced the billions of dollars the U.S ruling class is spending on endless war overseas. Linking the fight against war in Iran and the defense of migrant workers against ICE, he pledged to keep confronting resurgent fascist violence targeting working people in the U.S and worldwide. He led the crowd in a chant of “Money for care, not for war!”

Organizers vowed to keep turning out to oppose U.S imperialism — in Iran, Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela and worldwide — on March 2 and for as long as it takes to defeat it.

Hundreds of activists rallied in Times Square In New York City on Feb. 28, hours after the Trump administration attacked Iran, to demand that the U.S. and Israel stop their unprovoked war. Chanting “No troops on the ground, No bombs in the air, U.S. out of everywhere!” and “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist,” protesters from many organizations marched through the streets to Columbus Circle.

Organized in just over four hours, a militant demonstration denouncing the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran brought out around 100 people outside Philadelphia City Hall on Feb. 28. Organized by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Philadelphia Students for Justice in Palestine, the action drew members of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Workers World Party (WWP) and other groups and individuals.

The rally was followed by a march, first to Rittenhouse Square and finally to 1835 Market St. where the new office of weapons manufacturer Day & Zimmermann is scheduled to open. From the starting rally, along the march route and at the ending rally, many people applauded the event, and some even joined in. A popular chant was “Stop the missiles, stop the bombs! Stop the war with Iran!”

A loud protest of some 60 or so people took place in downtown Atlanta at a busy intersection on a few hours notice. Initiated by the ANSWER Coalition, the protest brought out a mix of young people and seasoned activists with years of opposing U.S. wars.

Members of FRSO, WWP and the previous umbrella antiwar organization in the city, the Georgia Peace and Justice Coalition, also responded to the call for an immediate response. The sound of car horns from the passing rush hour traffic signaled support for the “No War on Iran” messaging of the signs, banners and chants. Another call for national antiwar actions for March 2 was announced.

In Buffalo, New York, members of WWP, an organizer with the DSA and several community members gathered in front of the Buffalo ICE headquarters on March 1 to protest the recent police and ICE related murders — all around the country, but especially that of Nurul Amin who recently died in Buffalo due to state negligence and violence. The crowd also protested the ongoing U.S. aggression against Iran. These issues were tied together by the demand for an end to the prison- and military-industrial complexes, which form the economic backbone of imperial and colonial oppression at home and abroad.

Activists in Cleveland came out to Market Square Park to oppose the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. Speakers at the rally represented PYM, Cleveland United Against War, InterReligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia, Cleveland Peace Action, WWP, PSL, Greg Levy for Senate, FRSO and the Communist Party USA.

A spirited march followed the rally, with chants including “Hey hey, ho ho, this racist war has got to go!” and “Biggest threat in the world today, Donald Trump and the USA.”

Hundreds of Houston activists took to the streets on Feb. 28. The crowd was defiant and angry as people gathered on the corner of Westheimer and Post Oak, with several speakers saying U.S. imperialism and Israeli Zionism could start a wider war involving many countries and peoples in West Asia. Many Iranian and Palestinian flags were in the air.

Protesters chanted “No War on Iran!” in the busiest intersection in Houston; motorists honked their support. All speakers said that U.S. tax dollars should be used for the peoples’ needs and not for war. Groups protesting included DSA, PSL, PYM, some Shia Muslim groups and others.

Hundreds of demonstrators quickly mobilized and hit the streets in an emergency response protest in Seattle. As the march coursed through downtown, it was met with approval by thousands of shoppers who don’t want another war. The protest was called by Seattle Against War, Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, Veterans for Peace and Students for a Democratic Society.

Rally speakers continually protested the bombing deaths of the girls in the Iranian school. They called for more antiwar protests during the International Working Women’s Day demonstration on March 8 to protest violence against women and girls. One speaker called for the arrest of Trump and for him to be put on trial for war crimes. Another speaker stressed the democratic rights of soldiers to refuse orders to risk their lives in a genocidal, imperialist war.

There was strong Palestinian participation on this march, showing the Palestinian people’s support for Iran, a major ally in the struggle for self-determination across West Asia and North Africa.

Portland for Palestine and FRSO organized an emergency “Hands Off Iran” rally and march in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 28. Holly from FRSO spoke at the rally: “We are in the center of empire, so it is important that we march against the U.S. attacks on Iran. When Trump is calling for regime change, we should be very suspicious, because the U.S. does nothing for human justice.”

The crowd chanted “U.S. imperialists, number one terrorists!” Then Holly added: “The U.S. attacks Iran, because they refuse to kneel before the U.S., and because Iran has been a longtime ally of the Palestinian people. Why are there so many U.S. bases in the Middle East? We see that the U.S. is attacking nations around the world which are standing up to U.S. imperialism.”

Daphne Barroeta, Will Hodgkinson, Dianne Mathiowetz, Jim McMahan, Lyn Neeley, Betsey Piette, Joe Piette, Gloria Rubac and Brenda Ryan contributed to this article.