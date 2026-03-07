Cuba defends its sovereignty against U.S. terrorist attacks

March 6, 2026

The Cuban Ministry of Interior released the following press release on Feb. 25, 2026.

On the morning of Feb. 25, 2026, an illegal speedboat was detected in Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, USA, with registration number FL7726SH, approached within one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, on Falcones Cay, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province.

When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, with five officers, approached for identification, the offending speedboat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in injuries to the Cuban vessel’s commander.

As a result of the confrontation, at the time of this report, four foreign attackers were killed and six were injured. The injured were evacuated and received medical attention.

Faced with current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its commitment to protecting its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in safeguarding its sovereignty and stability in the region.

Investigations by the competent authorities continue in order to fully clarify the facts.