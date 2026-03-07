Cuban gov’t prepared to combat U.S. terrorism

March 4, 2026

Carlos Fernández de Cossío, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, made the following statement to the national and foreign press in Havana, Cuba, on Feb. 26, 2026.

Yesterday, our authorities reported an attempted infiltration for terrorist purposes by 10 individuals on a vessel registered in the state of Florida. From the outset, and having detected that the vessel came from U.S. territory, Cuban authorities have maintained communication about this terrorist attempt with their U.S. counterparts, including the State Department and the Coast Guard. An investigation is underway to clarify the facts with the utmost rigor.

The Cuban government is willing to exchange information with the United States on this matter. Among other requests, we will ask the U.S. authorities for information on those involved, the means used and other details through the existing mechanisms. The U.S. government authorities have shown their willingness to cooperate in clarifying the facts.

It should be noted that the 10 individuals involved in the incident are as follows: Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara, Conrado Galindo Sariol, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, Amijail Sánchez González, Roberto Álvarez Ávila, Pavel Alling Peña, Michael Ortega Casanova, Ledián Padrón Guevara and Hector Duani Cruz Correa, the latter four deceased.

In initial reports, Rolando Roberto Azcorra Consuegra was mistakenly identified as a member of the group, although he is not, despite being known for his history of violent actions and intentions against Cuba.

As previously reported, the items seized on the boat included weapons, such as assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, Molotov cocktails and multiple pieces of assault equipment, including night vision equipment, bulletproof vests, assault bayonets, camouflage clothing, ammunition of various calibers, combat rations, communication equipment and a large number of insignia from counterrevolutionary terrorist organizations. This information is still preliminary. More details will be provided in the coming days.

This is not an isolated incident.

Cuba has been the victim of attacks and countless terrorist acts for more than 60 years, most of which have been organized, financed and carried out from the territory of the United States. In recent years, Cuban authorities have denounced the increase in violent and terrorist plans and actions against Cuba and the sense of impunity that prevails among the organizers and perpetrators in the face of inaction against them.

The Cuban authorities have regularly provided the U.S. government with information on individuals who, in recent years, have been involved in promoting, financing and organizing violent and terrorist acts against Cuba. This information includes the national list of individuals and entities that have been subject to criminal investigations and are wanted by the Cuban authorities for their involvement in acts of terrorism.

It is drawn up in accordance with Resolution 1373 of the United Nations Security Council, the norms and principles of international law and the national legal system. Two of the perpetrators, Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez, are included in this list, which was shared with the United States in 2023 and 2025, and enjoyed impunity within U.S. territory.

The Cuban government is still awaiting responses to requests for information about them and the other individuals and organizations included in the list issued. Anti-Cuban groups operating in the United States resort to terrorism as an expression of their hatred against Cuba and the impunity they believe they enjoy.

Cuba reaffirms its absolute and categorical commitment against all acts, methods and practices of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Our country maintains an exemplary record in combating terrorism and has fulfilled and will continue to honor the commitments it has made in this area.

Cuba is a State Party to the 19 international conventions on terrorism, pursuant to which it has implemented legal and institutional measures aimed at effectively combating this scourge.

Cuba has a duty and responsibility to protect its territorial waters. Our actions are consistent with international law, which applies to all countries, including the United States itself.

It is also part of the Cuban state’s national defense as an indispensable pillar for the protection of our sovereignty, the life, security and well-being of Cubans.