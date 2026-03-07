Foreign Ministry: ‘Iran will defend the nation with strength and determination’

Statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry posted by Islamic Republic News Agency, Feb. 28, 2026.

Brave and honorable people of Iran, compatriots,

Our sacred homeland and beloved Iran — proud and civilization-building — has once again come under military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.

This morning, the Zionist regime, in full violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and on the eve of Nowruz and during the holy month of Ramadan, targeted a number of defense facilities and military and nonmilitary sites in various cities across our country.

The renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran constitutes a crime that must be held accountable. The Zionist regime, which has repeatedly violated international law and continues its genocidal crimes in Gaza, has once again demonstrated its inherent aggression. The United States, as the primary supporter and accomplice of the Zionist regime, shares full responsibility for this aggression.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, affirms that it will respond decisively to this aggression and will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and its people. Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and will respond firmly to any aggression.

The attacks carried out by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran are a clear violation of international law and the principles of the U.N. Charter, including the prohibition on the use of force. The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate right to respond appropriately and decisively.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls upon the United Nations, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take immediate action in response to this aggression. Iran will formally submit its complaint to the United Nations.

All member states of the United Nations, especially countries in the region and the Islamic world, are expected to condemn this blatant aggression and take urgent collective action to confront this dangerous escalation.

This is a historic test. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, inspired by the steadfast spirit of this land and trusting in Almighty God and His promise of victory, will defend the nation with strength and determination.

History bears witness that Iranians have never surrendered to aggression and tyranny. This time as well, the great Iranian nation, with unity and resolve, will determine the fate of this confrontation, and the aggressors will regret their criminal actions.