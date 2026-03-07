Hamas condemns U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran

March 4, 2026

Hamas posted the following statement at its Online English Mirror on Feb. 28, 2026.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the Zionist-U.S. aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirms that this Zionist-U.S. aggression constitutes a direct assault on the entire region and an attack on its security, stability and sovereignty.

While we affirm our solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of this aggression, we call upon the Arab and Islamic Ummah (community) to unite and stand together to thwart this aggression and its objectives, which aim to redraw the region according to the occupation’s aspirations of establishing the so-called “Greater Israel” at the expense of Arab and Islamic lands and the interests of their peoples.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

28 Feb. 2026

Official website – Hamas Movement

