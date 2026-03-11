Fri, March 13 Mobilizations: All Out to End the U.S./Israeli War on Iran

All Out to End the U.S./Israeli War on Iran

Al-Quds Day, Friday, March 13



Solidarity with Iran and Palestine

Stop the War on Iran!

Stop Attacks on Venezuela & Cuba!

Fight U.S. Domestic Repression!

Despite the horrors of U.S./Israeli attacks on schools, hospitals and apartments to try and bring the Iranian people to their knees, Iran is fighting back. Even with the tight censorship in Israel, it is clear that Iran has been able to cause great damage throughout the country and to U.S. military bases in the region. The Gulf of Hormuz is now blocked, causing panic in many countries as oil and gas prices are rising. In response to U.S./Israeli attacks on Iranian oil facilities, Iran has struck back against US assets in the Gulf countries. Additionally, millions of people have come out to the streets in Iran to express support for their government’s defense of their country.

This U.S./Israeli war was unprovoked, illegal and immoral. It is a war of aggression.

The outcome of this war will be world changing. If Iran can survive, its ties to China, Russia and the BRICS countries will be strengthened. It will be a victory for the Palestinians, the Cubans, the Venezuelans and all countries struggling under U.S. imperialist sanctions, economic domination and military threats. It would be a blow to U.S. Imperialism and Zionism.

We must do our part. We must show our solidarity by continuing the protest against this U.S./Israeli war on Iran. Protest on March 13 and every day possible.

The Al-Quds Day demonstrations are being supported by:

Black Alliance for Peace, United National Antiwar Coalition, US Peace Council, Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, PAL-Awda NY/NJ, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Resist US-Led War Movement, Veterans for Peace, Within Our Lifetime, National Lawyers Guild, Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis, The Indivisibility of Justice, Anti-Imperialist Scholars Collective, Fellowship of Reconciliation.