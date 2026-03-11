FRI-SUN, MARCH 13-15: CUBA UNDER SIEGE – WEBINARS & NYC EVENT

CUBA UNDER SIEGE:

Strategies for Resistance and a United Response

Stop U.S. Military Intervention in the Americas

Defend Venezuelan Sovereignty!

Welcome to the Delegation from Cuba Attending the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70)

Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, March 15, 2026

CUNY Graduate Center, 365 5th Ave, Manhattan, NYC,

Door Open 10 AM Starts: 12 PM on Saturday

For more information: https://us-cubanormalization.org/call-to-action-conference/

UNAC is an endorser of this event

Important Cuba Webinar

Friday, March 13 at 2PM EST

Register here: tinyurl.com/CubaCoalition

