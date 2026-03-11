FRI-SUN, MARCH 13-15: CUBA UNDER SIEGE – WEBINARS & NYC EVENT
CUBA UNDER SIEGE:
Strategies for Resistance and a United Response
Stop U.S. Military Intervention in the Americas
Defend Venezuelan Sovereignty!
Welcome to the Delegation from Cuba Attending the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70)
Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, March 15, 2026
CUNY Graduate Center, 365 5th Ave, Manhattan, NYC,
Door Open 10 AM Starts: 12 PM on Saturday
For more information: https://us-cubanormalization.org/call-to-action-conference/
UNAC is an endorser of this event
Important Cuba Webinar
Friday, March 13 at 2PM EST
Register here: tinyurl.com/CubaCoalition
