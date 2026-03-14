Arm the Dollz pays respect to Ayatollah Khamenei and the countless martyrs

March 11, 2026

Arm the Dollz, a New York City-based Black Trans-led organization, released the following statement on March 5, 2026.

Over the past week, we have lost another 1,000 people, martyrs to U.S. imperialism. This includes over 165 Iranian schoolgirls, nurses, doctors, political officials and, of course, the blessed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds have been martyred in Lebanon, as well as hundreds of thousands displaced from the country’s South. May all those who have been massacred rest in peace.

At the very same time, trans people in the U.S. continue to have their human rights stripped away. Kansas has taken state-issued identification away from its trans residents. NYU [New York University] Langone, Mount Sinai and so many more hospitals continue to shut down their trans health care programs, specifically utilized by youth and Black and Brown trans women.

Trans migrants continue to be disappeared by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, [separating them] from their families and communities, leaving little trace of where they are or what their conditions are. Prisons across the nation have shut down trans health care to incarcerated people, leaving women such as Gia Abigail Valentina, who recently underwent vaginoplasty surgery, without hormones to heal her body. This could kill her.

All of the aforementioned are examples of a sickness of the most malignant kind that is U.S. imperialism.

This is why we, at Arm the Dollz, unequivocally stand in solidarity with the people of Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, as well as the brave Axis of Resistance that is fighting for their nations’ sovereignty. This is why we call for the destruction of Western imperialism. This is why we rejoice at the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] striking down U.S. military bases spread out across the Gulf, as well as the settler-colonial state of the Zionist entity.

While our brothers and sisters are strangled in the imperial core, our brothers and sisters are simultaneously strangled in the Global South. We are being strangled by the same core entity.

We must do our part, for them and for us.

We must unite based upon this primary contradiction to take steps towards the liberation of humanity. Like the great [Palestinian] martyr Ghassan Kanafani brilliantly put it: “Imperialism has laid its body over the world, the head in Eastern Asia, the heart in the Middle East, its arteries reaching Africa and Latin America. Wherever you strike it, you damage it, and you serve the World Revolution.”

As those surviving in the belly of the beast, we must strike against imperialism daily. It is our duty to do so. If we are able to take upon this calling and our comrades in the Global South continue to resist heroically, we will eventually liberate one another.

With solidarity,

ATDz Femme Queen Council