Vienna: ‘Hands off Iran!’

March 13, 2026

Some 800 people demonstrated March 7 marching along the Ring Road encircling downtown Vienna, Austria’s capital. They took a strong position opposing the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran that began with a bomb and rocket attack Feb. 28.

The demonstrators expressed their solidarity with the Iranian, Lebanese and of course the Palestinian people. At the same time the action was also calling for freedom and justice and was against imperialism, zionism and colonialism.

– Report and photos from antiimperialista.org