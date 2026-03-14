By Julia Wright

March 13, 2026

Capitol police, assisted by pro-war U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy, forced Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Brian McGinnis out of a Senate hearing where he was protesting the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, breaking his arm on the way out and arresting him, charging him with assault. McGinnis, who is running in North Carolina for the U.S. Senate on the Green Party ticket, was active with the 2024 Freedom Flotilla. Upon seeing the video showing McGinnis’ arrest when he protested the war, poet Julia Wright wrote the poem below.

when the body becomes

a voice

when the protesting body

speaks up

when all the shouts

of the attackers

are drowned out

by a loud crack

when that crack

is an arm heard to be

breaking

when the arm breaks

rather than be forced

through the door

of a warmongering Senate floor

when the voice

of an arm breaking

is not lost

in translation

as it shouts

crack by crack

virally

around the world

when that breaking

but loud voice

reaches

Palestine

and

Iran …

(c) Julia Wright. March 5th 2026. All Rights Reserved