Susan Abulhawa’s response to Mamdani, for reporters and people asking her to comment

Susan Abulhawa is an internationally renowned and award-winning Palestinian author and poet. She is the bestselling author of “Mornings in Jenin” and “The Blue Between Sky and Water”. She is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Playgrounds for Palestine. In early 2024, she managed to enter Gaza twice through the Rafah crossing. There, at the Culture and Free Thought Association, she held a series of workshops for young people who had been displaced to tent encampments. The book she references is “Every Moment Is a Life: Gaza in the Time of Genocide”, an Arabic-English bilingual anthology of essays that she compiled from eighteen young Palestinian writers who attended the workshops while trying to survive the genocide in Gaza.

From this video: “The sniper who shot my friend Jihan’s 3 year old daughter Noor, shattering her tiny legs while she was in her mother’s arms in Gaza, is a hateful, racist ghoul — I understand that’s one of the things I’ve been criticized for saying. And I double up on it, frankly. But the rage, the disgust even hatred that Jihan or I feel toward that sniper is not racism. It is not anti-Jewishness. It is not anti semitism. Nor are her feelings toward the tank operator who blew out the back of her son Arhab’s head, making her fingers sink into his brains when she tried to pick him up. Our feelings or words in response to 78 years of this barbaric, colonial violence are not ‘reprehensible.’ They are not antisemitic. And they are not anti Jewish. In fact, despite everything they have done to us — despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Jews both inside & outside of Israel support this zionist carnage & domination — we still have the tender human sense to recognize those Jews, however a minority they may be, who do not support Israel. And to embrace the far smaller minority who are anti zionist, in fact.”

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