Africa and the imperialist aggression against Iran

By Carlos Lopes Pereira

March 18, 2026

The author is a former member of the Secretariat of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC). He writes about African events for Avante!, the newspaper of the Portuguese Communist Party. This article was published March 12, 2026. Translation: John Catalinotto

The African Union (AU) has expressed “deep concern” about the impact on Africa of the ongoing military aggression by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. In a statement released on March 9 in Addis Ababa ]Ethiopia], headquarters of the continental organization, AU Commission President Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned “any violation of international law, including violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”

He urged “all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, and to work towards a rapid de-escalation of the situation, in accordance with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter.”

Youssouf is an experienced diplomat from Djibouti who was elected in 2025 to his current position at the AU. He stressed that stability in the Persian Gulf region is of particular importance for global energy security and the international economy, with direct implications for African economies.

Rising oil prices and disruptions to trade routes are already affecting markets, including the export of perishable goods from Africa, while disruptions in airspace are affecting African airlines and travel connectivity, he explained.

He revealed that the AU is closely monitoring the potential implications of the war for the continent, including its impact on supply chains, trade flows and the safety and well-being of African citizens and diaspora communities in the region, including those residing in Iran and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Youssef reiterated the commitment of the AU — which comprises all 55 states on the continent — to “international law, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the preservation of peace and security in the world.” The AU had recently reaffirmed its solidarity with the Palestinian people and repudiated the blockade and new threats.

South African Communist Party protests war

The South African Communist Party (SACP) also spoke out Feb. 28 to protest the aggression against Iran. “The joint military attack by Israel and the U.S. on Iran is a continuation of the U.S. imperialist policy towards the Iranian people. Although this attack is reprehensible from all points of view, it is not surprising to those who understand how imperialism works. The attack serves to confirm the increasingly belligerent nature of the U.S.-Israel imperialist axis of power,” said the South African communists.

The SACP accused Israel of being “not only an instrument of U.S. global imperialism, but also a partner in imperialist efforts to impose U.S. hegemony over the world and its natural and economic resources and to subjugate all governments to U.S. political and economic interests.” Furthermore, “the cause of this war lies in the imperialist agenda of Israel and the U.S. to undermine the sovereignty of all other nations in order to pursue their own interests.”

The SACP condemned the attacks on Iran, reiterated its solidarity with the Iranian people and called on all progressive and anti-imperialist forces to unite in demanding an end to the violence unleashed by the U.S. and Israel.