Declaration from Senegal on aggression against Iran

March 19, 2026

Statement issued March 11, 2026, from the Union of African Workers-Senegal. Translation: John Catalinotto

Following Venezuela and Cuba, it is now Iran’s turn to suffer criminal attacks from U.S. imperialism and Israeli Zionism. The bombing of Iran and its people is being carried out under the same false pretext of “fighting terrorism,” “bringing democracy to the Iranian people,” “liberating the people” and “saving human lives.”

With these same lies, the United States has attacked many countries on every continent, with disastrous consequences in terms of the destruction of the victim countries and the loss of human lives. This is exactly what is happening in Iran at the moment, with the massacre of 153 students at an all-girls elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, and thousands of deaths across the country.

Donald Trump has made no secret with his declaration that “the bombs will continue to fall everywhere” until the end of the “autocratic regime and its replacement by democracy.”

The real U.S. goal

This stated objective, like that of combating Iran’s nuclear program, is only a pretext. The real goal of this war is to seize Iran’s oil and wealth and to position itself militarily for better control of the region in relation to its rival, China.

The war against Iran, presented by the United States and the European Union as a means of liberating the Iranian people, is nothing but a lie. In reality, they are waging a war against China aimed at regaining the hegemony that has been weakened by Chinese power.

There are numerous examples of countries where the United States has intervened to bring about “regime change,” and the results of these operations have been catastrophic in every respect, with the political and social situation worse than it was before, as in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, etc.

The United States supports the most reactionary regimes and movements, such as Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Zionist and racist organizations around the world. Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are not liberators; on the contrary, they represent oppressive and ruthless regimes.

The liberation of the Iranian people can only come from the Iranian people themselves; it is up to them to choose the government they want. The assassination of their leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameinei, has only made the situation more complex. The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan adds to this, indicating that the war will be long and that the entire region could be engulfed in flames given its geographical proximity.

The repercussions of this war, along with that in Ukraine, will increase the cost of oil, which will consequently cause inflation and make life much harder for our populations.

We must therefore refuse to remain silent; the mobilization of progressive forces committed to peace and justice is imperative in order to express our solidarity with the Iranian, Palestinian, Cuban and Venezuelan peoples who are victims of U.S. aggression.