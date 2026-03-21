French section of Anti-Imperialist League launched in Paris

Text published in French in La Cause du Peuple on March 7, 2026.

On Feb. 28, some 400 people gathered in Paris for the launch conference of the French section of the Anti-Imperialist League (LAI). Due to the large turnout, a second room had to be opened to accommodate those following the conference proceedings, and some participants were forced to remain outside. Throughout the afternoon, speeches by international delegations marked this historic moment.

The delegations present had come from Turkey, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy and Tunisia, with a Palestinian activist and numerous activists from the Maghreb [North African] diaspora in attendance. In a text published the following week, the new Anti-Imperialist League (France) reported that: “We had the honor of receiving a message of support from Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leader Mariam Abou Daqqa. We also received messages of support from revolutionaries in Egypt and Norway.”

Against war on Iran and Lebanon

The Conference concluded with a resolution to launch a major national and international campaign in defense of Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners, followed by chants demanding the release of PFLP General Secretary Ahmed Sa’adat. A condemnation of the imperialist-Zionist war of aggression led by the United States against Iran and Lebanon was also expressed.

In videos released the previous week, four organizations had already announced their intention to join the LAI (France) to coordinate their struggle against the domination of French monopolies: the Reunionese and Corsican independence organizations Ka Ubuntu and the Cumitatu di Ricustruzzione di u Partitu Cumunistu (CRPC), along with the Student Union Federation (FSE) and the Revolutionary Youth League (LJR).

[Reunion is an island near Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, and Corsica is an island between France and Italy in the Mediterranean Sea. French imperialism calls Kanaky “New Caledonia,” an island in the South Pacific Ocean near New Zealand. Each island has a movement demanding independence from France. – WW]

In a stirring statement, the Parisian Mobilization Cell for Kanaky (CMPK), affiliated with the Kanak independence movement, proposed to the assembly that they seal a pact of struggle. The speaker recalled how the meeting between the exiled Communards and the Kanak insurgents had been a missed opportunity, that the seed of internationalism had not yet sprouted at that time. The audience rose to applaud the alliance between the “heirs of the Commune” of 1871 and the Great Kanak Revolt of 1878.

Between speeches, participants had the pleasure of hearing the Tunisian singer and activist Mariem Labidi, who set revolutionary stories and poems to music and addressed the plight of the Palestinian people in resistance. The artist is renowned for her commitment to the anti-imperialist struggle.

The French section of the LAI is a framework for united struggle, directed against imperialist aggression, predatory wars and the exploitation of peoples. Its mission is to unite all progressive and anti-imperialist forces with a stake in the struggle against the global imperialist system, particularly French monopolies and their imperialist-colonial state.

The future belongs to us

Last December, we had already shared the LAI (France) presentation document titled “Anti-imperialists of the World, Unite!” Here is an excerpt:

“[…] in the face of barbarism, oppression and exploitation, there is no alternative but resistance, which, once organized, can only express itself in one way, through the sole just resolution of contradictions: the path of revolution, that uprising, that act of violence by which one class overthrows another and can only bring down imperialism and all forms of reaction. […]

“We are the people, and the future belongs to us, but to achieve this, we must unite against imperialism, Zionism, fascism and all forms of reaction. The Anti-Imperialist League carries this project and this momentum to the global level: it is up to us to bring it to fruition in France so that we may fight together — through the coordination of our respective forces and forms of expression — against our own imperialism, its class war and its wars of plunder, in which none of our children, our brothers or our own people will be sacrificed. Anti-imperialists of the world and of France, let us unite!”

In France, this launch conference is the result of a long struggle, clearly accelerated by the great surge of support for the Palestinian resistance following the Al-Aqsa Intifada and also by the victorious momentum generated by the United Campaign for the Liberation of Georges Abdallah (C.U.p.L.G.I.A.). The great surge of solidarity expressed toward the Palestinians also served as fertile ground for raising awareness and support for those repressed during the recent Kanak people’s revolt, which erupted in 2024 following the attempt to freeze the electoral roll.

On a global scale, the launch of the Anti-Imperialist League was announced on Dec. 23, 2023, in a statement published in the online newspaper The Red Herald, with the LAI publishing a series of foundational texts in July 2024. Its International Coordinating Committee consists of the following organizations: Partizan (Turkey), the Revolutionary Front for the Defense of the People’s Rights (Brazil), the Front for the Defense of the People’s Struggles (Ecuador) and the People’s Current – Red Sun (Mexico). Several sections of the Anti-Imperialist League are currently being formed, while others already exist in Europe, the Americas and the Arab world, with increasingly strong ties to revolutionaries in Asia.

Consequently, nothing seems capable of curbing the internationalist spirit and the will for unity and struggle: The founding World Congress of the Anti-Imperialist League is scheduled to take place in Ecuador on April 3 – 5, 2026, and will mark a crucial stage in global revolutionary development.

The LAI France section calls, as the next national day of action, for participation in Land Day on March 30, a day of struggle by the Palestinian people, commemorating the repression of a land revolt on March 30, 1976. We will be present to follow this day of struggle, notably with a rally planned in Paris and various actions throughout France.