U.S.-Israeli attacks damage 153 medical centers in Iran

The following article was posted by the Tehran-based Islamic Republic News Agency on March 15, 2026.

The Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education announces that following the recent U.S.-Israeli attacks, a total of 153 Iranian healthcare facilities have sustained damage.

Among the damaged units, 56 comprehensive health service centers constitute the largest number. Furthermore, 25 health stations, 18 health centers in towns and 18 health houses are among the facilities that have sustained damage in these incidents. In addition, one health office, three round-the-clock centers and three crisis management centers are also on the list of damaged units, with another 29 units. Among the universities of medical sciences, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences has suffered the greatest amount of damage, with 42 damaged units. It is followed by Isfahan University of Medical Sciences with 19 units. Additionally, 10 damaged units each have been reported at the universities of medical sciences in Hamedan, Ilam, Shahid Beheshti, and Chabahar.

​According to this report, eight units have been damaged at Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, six units at Urmia, five units each at Tehran and Abadan, and four units each at Shiraz and Lorestan universities of medical sciences. Qom, Iran, and Maragheh universities each have three damaged units; Tabriz, Sarab, Alborz and Dezful universities each have two damaged units; and Mashhad, Qazvin and Behbahan universities each have one damaged unit.

​The report states that following these incidents, visits to [24-hour, seven days a week] round-the-clock health centers have also been recorded; among the staff [of these centers], 22 individuals were discharged after receiving medical treatment, two individuals were transferred to the hospital, and three individuals were martyred, including one from Shiraz and two from Lorestan.