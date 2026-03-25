Thurs, March 26: NYC court SOLIDARITY rally for kidnapped President Maduro & Cilia Flores

Posted in Actions, In the U.S., Latin America & The Caribbean, Spotlight, Ukraine

Thurs, March 26, starting 8am, court SOLIDARITY rally for kidnapped President Maduro & Cilia Flores and the Bolivarian Revolution.

500 Pearl St, or Worth Street side of Federal Court Building, Manhattan

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