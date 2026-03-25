Thurs, March 26: NYC court SOLIDARITY rally for kidnapped President Maduro & Cilia Flores

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On January 3, the U.S. bombed and invaded Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. The U.S. continues to hold President Nicolás Maduro and Celia Flores in solitary confinement at MDC Prison in NYC.
We are committed to building an anti-imperialist resistance in NYC against the U.S. war machine domestically and globally.
We call on others within the NYC community to attend and defend the sovereignty of Venezuela and Cuba, and to oppose the murderous actions of the United States in Our Americas, in Africa, in Palestine and Iran, and imperialist militarism in general.
We say NO to economic warfare, political subversion, and the continued militarization of Our Americas by the United States!
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