‘Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba’ brings aid, solidarity

By Lyn Neeley

March 24, 2026

What began as a Cuba solidarity flotilla has escalated into an international caravan. Some 650 representatives of 33 countries and 120 organizations are bringing humanitarian aid to Cuba as it faces a growing energy crisis.

Planes from the “Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba” arrived from France, Italy, several Latin American countries, Spain and the United States on March 20. They delivered aid to a hospital in Havana. Doctors there said the aid had a double meaning, not only what it provides materially but also the spirit of solidarity in moments as hard as these.

In addition, three ships from the Nuestra América flotilla left Mexico on March 20, with 100 solar panels for homes and schools and 50 tons of medicine, food and technical equipment. They are being escorted by the Mexican Navy and will travel through the national waters of Mexico and Cuba to avoid U.S. obstruction.

The flotilla will follow the same route as the Granma, the ship that carried Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and another 82 revolutionaries to Cuba in 1956 when they began a guerrilla war that led to the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959. The main vessel of the Nuestra América Convoy has been renamed Granma 2.0.

The international caravan includes members of political parties from Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and other countries. Prominent individuals include Colombian Senator Clara López; former Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias; British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn; U.S. labor leader Chris Smalls; Brazilian humanitarian activist Thiago Ávila; U.S. influencer and left-wing commentator Hasan Piker; and Kneecap, an Irish hip-hop trio.

The convoys intend to converge in Havana to store the aid, which will be distributed with the aid of caravan members.

Cuba confronts new oil blockade

Cuba is suffering from the oil blockade imposed by the U.S. in January and has received no oil from Venezuela since Jan. 3 when the U.S. kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. The crisis has led to several power outages, food prices are escalating, transportation is suffering, and tens of thousands of surgeries have not been performed.

Cubans have been turning to electric vehicles as fuel has become scarcer. Since 2015 China has sent fleets of electric vehicles to Cuba. After there were escalating fuel shortages imposed by the U.S. blockade in 2021, Cuba increased the imports of Chinese electric scooters, tricycles and cars.

In a remarkable example of international solidarity, China has helped Cuba build 49 new solar parks, more than tripling solar power production to 20% of its total energy generation. China is committed to completing 92 solar parks by 2028. (workers.org/2026/03/91447/)

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío told Trump on March 20 that Cuba has a history of being ready to mobilize to confront and turn back military aggression, and regime change is “absolutely” ​off the ⁠table. (countercurrents.org, March 23)

Fidel Castro said to the closing session of the World Conference in Solidarity with Cuba in 1994, “We understand what it would mean for all the progressive forces, for all the revolutionary forces, for all the lovers of peace and justice in the world, if the United States succeeded in crushing the Cuban Revolution.” (tinyurl.com/3buhpt56)

Cubans are determined to make sure that no such setback occurs. Those people who understand the importance of the Cuban Revolution must act with the same determination. Long live socialist Cuba!