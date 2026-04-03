Hamas says: ‘Stop the Palestinian prisoners execution law!’

By Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement

March 31, 2026

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas published the following statement on March 25, 2026, on the Hamas website.

The [Zionist] occupation Knesset’s National Security Committee approval of the draft bill, known as “Palestinian prisoners execution law,” represents a dangerous terrorist step that paves the way for the implementation of killings and liquidations against our heroic prisoners inside the prisons.

This approval confirms the unprecedented level of brutal regression within the occupation system, which explicitly violates all international laws and conventions related to prisoners of war.

We warn of the danger of this law, through which the occupation seeks to turn prisons into arenas of direct liquidation, after having already employed all methods of slow killing against prisoners through torture, deprivation and medical neglect.

We hold the criminal occupation responsible for the repercussions of this criminal law that legitimizes killing. We affirm that harming the lives of our prisoners inside the prisons is a red line that will open the doors to anger and confrontation by all means.

We call upon our people and Ummah [Islamic community] to intensify efforts in support of the cause of prisoners and escalate popular action in all city squares. We also call upon the international community, including prisoners and rights groups and free peoples worldwide, to take urgent action to stop this crime before it is finally passed.