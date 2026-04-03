Porto Alegre Declaration: Unity Against Fascism and for the Sovereignty of Peoples

April 3, 2026

For the entire declaration and to read versions in Portuguese, Spanish and French, go to: antifas2026.org.

Gathered in Porto Alegre (Brazil) — a city that symbolizes international struggles and holds important democratic traditions and aspirations — thousands of activists from more than 40 countries across five continents celebrated our unity in diversity, seeking to advance organization for resistance and the struggle against the various forms of fascism, the far right and imperialism in its most aggressive phase.

During that same week, the Nuestra América convoy to Cuba took place; more than one million people took to the streets in Argentina, fighting for historic memory and against Milei; hundreds of thousands joined the antifascist mobilization in Britain; and especially the large and historic “No Kings” demonstration in the United States, where millions of Americans gathered in hundreds of cities, once again declaring Trump an enemy of humanity.

The capitalist-imperialist system is undergoing a profound crisis and a sharp economic, social and moral decline. The response of imperialist powers to this decline has been the promotion of fascism everywhere, the imposition of neoliberal policies, military aggression against weaker nations and their recolonization. …

The forces fighting the rise of the far right are diverse and present different analyses, strategies, tactics, programs and alliance policies. Experience teaches us that, while recognizing these differences, it is essential to build unified action against our enemies.

This convergence must include all forces willing to defend the working classes, peasants, migrants, women, LGBTQ+ people, racialized people, oppressed national or religious minorities and Indigenous peoples; to defend nature against ecocidal capitalism; to oppose imperialist and colonial aggression regardless of its origin; to fight for the end of NATO; and to support the struggles of peoples and governments that resist. It is urgent to share analyses, strengthen ties and carry out concrete actions.