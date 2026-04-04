Supporters rally behind Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores

By Brenda Ryan

March 30, 2026

New York City

More than 150 activists from 12 organizations rallied in front of the Manhattan federal courthouse on March 26 in support of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. They attended their second court hearing since Maduro and Flores were abducted by the U.S. government on Jan. 3 and falsely charged with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein considered a motion by Maduro and Flores to dismiss the charges against them due to the Trump administration preventing the government of Venezuela from funding their defense costs as required by Venezuela’s laws. The interference is a violation of their Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

Gathering early on a weekday morning, protesters carried signs and banners demanding the freedom of Maduro and Flores. They were swarmed by reporters from media outlets, including many from other countries. For four hours they denounced the atrocities of the U.S. government and its murder of people in Cuba, Iran, Palestine and Venezuela, through bombings, sanctions and blockades.

In a well-organized defense, with militant chants and signs, demonstrators pushed back against a raggedy gaggle of right-wingers and mercenaries, who support returning Venezuela’s rich resources to U.S. control. One of them carried a large puppet of Maduro.

NBC News reported that Judge Hellerstein said he would not dismiss the case. The judge has yet to decide whether Maduro can use Venezuelan government funds for his defense. According to Reuters, the judge appeared skeptical of the U.S. prosecutor’s claims that U.S. sanctions blocking the payments were based on national security and foreign policy interests. He said: “The defendant is here. Flores is here. They present no further national security threat. The right that’s implicated, paramount over other rights, is the right to constitutional counsel.”

For more on the court case and conditions in which Maduro and Flores are being held, go to: tinyurl.com/2fbbjbk8