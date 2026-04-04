What’s the Artemis Moon Launch Really All About? The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China

The United States is hellbent on building mining stations on the moon’s south pole region before China does because of moondust, replete with helium-3, touted to be the fuel for an emerging technology that will provide the Earth with clean, abundant energy, without radioactive waste. Fossil fuel and even current nuclear power plant technology would become obsolete.

Janet Mayes, author of the chapter “The Race for Moondust” in China Changes Everything: An anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators, explains in this youtube/powerpoint presentation. The presentation is part of a book launch in Houston Texas. To learn more about the book and to order a copy, go to https://wp.me/P4Yme1-6Xt.

When the Artemis project was first announced, NASA boasted that the first person of color and the first woman would be travelling to the moon, with implications that they would be landing there. The current Artemis II launch is actually sending them in an orbit around the moon. The future lunar landing crew has yet to be announced. Last year NASA removed from its website that it was committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Read the full chapter, “The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China”

For the entire video of the Texas book launch, go to: