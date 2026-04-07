47 threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran — Antiwar protests called across U.S.

April 7, 2026

April 7. The U.S. president threatened April 6 to annihilate Iran’s civilian infrastructure starting the evening of April 7 if the Iranian government fails to open the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic. His earlier similar threat was laced with obscenities usually unsaid in public by imperialist heads of state.

In response, 14 million Iranians vowed to risk their lives rather than submit. Thousands have already lined up on bridges and in vital productive facilities to put their bodies on the line.

A cooperative group of anti-war and anti-imperialist forces in the United States issued a call for a demonstration April 15 to stop the war against Iran. (see unacpeace.org.) The call reads:

“As the U.S. continues its war on Iran, the majority in the U.S. say they do not support the war. Thousands have been killed by the U.S. and Israel, the entire region is up in flames, the Strait of Hormuz is out of U.S. control and the energy infrastructure in the entire region has been shut down.

“The war has led to economic crises in countries around the world and in the U.S., we see higher gas prices and inflation as the entire economy is in a downturn. Working people will be hurt the most by this economic crisis while their sons and daughters are asked to fight and die for this illegal war.

“On this Tax Day we call on people to protest the war on Iran and demand:

“End the war on Iran!

“Money for human needs, not war!

“Tax the rich and the war industries!

“Check back soon for links to register your action and see a list of actions taking place on Tax Day, April 15, 2026.”

Local demonstrations have been called for this evening, April 7, and tomorrow, April 8. This article will be updated as news is reported.