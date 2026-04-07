Iran declares ‘historic victory’ over the U.S., says enemy forced to accept its proposal

The following statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in response to the MAGA president’s two-week “ceasefire” was published by Press TV on April 7.

“Good news to the dear nation of Iran! Nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved.

* “The noble people of Iran should know that, thanks to the sacrifices of their children and their historic presence on the scene, the enemy has been begging for a ceasefire for over a month.

* “However, the country’s officials have responded negatively to all these requests, because it was decided from the very beginning that the war would continue until the objectives were achieved — including the enemy’s regret and desperation, and the removal of the long-term threat to the country.

* “The war has thus continued until today, the fortieth day.

* “Iran has repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the U.S. president and continues to emphasize that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline from the enemy.

* “Now we give the great nation of Iran the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat.

* “Iran’s historic decision, backed by the unified support of the entire nation, is to continue this battle for as long as necessary, so that its immense achievements are consolidated, and new security and political equations in the region are created based on the acceptance of Iran’s power and sovereignty and that of the Resistance.

* “In this regard, and in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council — and given Iran’s upper hand and that of the Resistance on the battlefield, the enemy’s inability to carry out its threats despite all its claims, and the official acceptance of all the rightful demands of the Iranian people — it was decided that negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalize the details.

* “So that within a maximum of 15 days, the details of Iran’s victory on the battlefield will also be cemented in political negotiations.

* “In this same vein, while rejecting all enemy proposals, Iran has drafted a 10-article plan and presented it to the American side through Pakistan.

* “In it, Iran emphasized fundamental points such as: controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran’s armed forces (which grants Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position); the necessity of ending the war against all components of the Axis of Resistance (which would mean the historic defeat of the child-killing Israeli regime’s aggression); the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all bases and positions in the region; establishing a safe transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz that guarantees Iran’s dominance according to the agreed protocol; full payment of damages to Iran according to estimates; the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council; the release of all of Iran’s blocked assets and properties abroad; and finally, the approval of all these items in a binding U.N. Security Council resolution.

* “It should be noted that the approval of this resolution will turn all these agreements into binding international law and will create a major diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation.

* “Now the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the American side, despite all its apparent threats, has accepted these principles as the basis for negotiations and has submitted to the will of the Iranian nation.

* “Based on this, it was decided at the highest level that Iran will conduct negotiations with the American side in Islamabad for two weeks, strictly based on these principles.

* “It is emphasized that this does not mean the end of the war.

* “Iran will only accept the end of the war once the details are finalized in the negotiations, given the acceptance of the principles set forth in the 10-article plan.

* “These negotiations will begin in Islamabad on Friday, April 10th [21 Farvardin], with complete distrust of the American side.

* “Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations. This period can be extended with the agreement of both parties.

* “During this period, it is essential to maintain complete national unity and to continue victory celebrations with strength.

* “The current negotiations are national negotiations and a continuation of the battlefield.

* “All people, elites, and political groups must trust and support this process, which is under the supervision of the Supreme Leader and the highest levels of the system, and must strictly avoid any divisive statements.

* “If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield translates into a decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this great historic victory together.

* “Otherwise, we will fight side by side on the battlefield until all the demands of the Iranian nation are met.

* “Our hands are on the trigger, and the moment the enemy makes the slightest mistake, it will be met with full force.”