Call to action against the “Prisoners’ Execution Law” in occupied Palestine: Globalize the Intifada!

April 8, 2026

The following excerpt is from an article posted on March 31, 2026, by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. Read the entire article at tinyurl.com/35ycbpha.

On March, 30, 2026 — the 50th Palestinian Land Day — the Zionist Knesset adopted in its third and final reading, the “execution law” targeting Palestinian prisoners by a vote of 62 and 48, including that of war criminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Notorious fascist Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated its passage by uncorking a bottle of champagne on the floor of the Knesset for a bloodthirsty celebration, cheering openly at the attempted legitimization of the genocide of Palestinians behind occupation bars.

There are over 9,500 Palestinian prisoners — alongside Lebanese and other Arab prisoners — held in the occupation’s dungeons, already subjected to an institutionalized regime of torture, physical and sexual assault and abuse, medical neglect and mistreatment, whose lives are at risk.

Since the launch of Al-Aqsa Flood and the over 2.5 years of genocide in Gaza, over a hundred Palestinian prisoners have already been martyred behind bars, not counting the thousands of Palestinians in Gaza whose bodies were returned in mass graves and bags, shot dead by the occupation, their bodies and organs opened in many cases, with their hands shackled or zip-tied behind their backs.

We must not allow this moment to pass alongside the numerous crimes of the occupation regime. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network joins our voices with those of the Palestinian resistance movements and prisoners’ organizations to raise our shouts of outrage and to emphasize: This is the time to globalize the intifada, to take the streets in mass mobilization and direct action, to rise up for the prisoners, who sacrifice their freedom and their lives for the liberation of Palestine and the defense of humanity. It is our responsibility to organize and act to save the lives of the prisoners and free them from the horrors of captivity with an uprising for the prisoners, not only in Palestine but everywhere around the world.