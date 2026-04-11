International support grows for Iran

By Lyn Neeley

April 10, 2026

The U.S. and Israeli aggressor regimes seem to believe their attack on Iran will isolate the Islamic Republic. On the contrary, the determination of the Iranians to fight back has won support throughout the West Asia region and throughout the world.

Russia and China are two of the more powerful countries that cooperate with Iran. Along with these world powers, more and more countries and groups have been aiding the global resistance to the latest U.S.-Israeli aggressive attack against Iran. Dagestan, Tajikistan, Chechnya, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, China, Azerbaijan and Armenia are sending aid to Iran.

A Turkish NGO has announced plans for a convoy to bring aid to Iranian civilians. Iran was the first country to help Türkiye after an earthquake hit that country recently. In February, protesters in Istanbul burned U.S. and Israeli flags during a rally in support of the Iranian government.

An Iraqi “humanitarian convoy” called the “Loyalty campaign,” made up of fighters from a major Iraqi pro-Iran armed group, arrived in Iran on March 28 and 29 with dozens of pickup trucks carrying 70 tons of food and medical supplies, a token of support since Iran doesn’t have a shortage of essential goods. The fighters waved the Iraqi flag, as well as the flag of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a member along with Iran of the “Axis of Resistance” of armed forces that support the liberation of Palestine.

Food and medicine from Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, shipped 129 tons of food and medicine to Iran last week to support Iranians in at least 20 of Iran’s 31 provinces who were casualties of U.S. and Israeli bombings. President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan said they are ready to mobilize in every respect for Iran. He said Iran has always stood by their side with the bonds of neighborliness and historical kinship and that today is a day of solidarity.

Tajikistan, another former Soviet republic, sent a convoy of 110 trucks with humanitarian goods to Iran in March.

Dagestan, a region of Russia, has sent around 150 tons of aid to Iran, according to reports highlighting ongoing humanitarian and regional support efforts.

“We are all Iran” is the name of an active campaign in Brazil in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which organized a car caravan and rally on April 3 in São Paulo.

At the United Nations, when the Gulf monarchies made a proposal to the Security Council to use military force against Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, Russia, China and even France voted against it. It was a diplomatic victory for Iran.

Iran controls which ships can travel through the Strait of Hormuz, granting passage to ships from “friendly” or “non-hostile” countries like China, Russia, India, Pakistan and South Korea.

Iran charges some commercial vessels up to $2 million to travel safely through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran only accepts payment in Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency stablecoins (such as USDT or USDC). This is an important step in transferring power away from U.S. hegemony in a global economy based on the U.S. dollar.

Help from Chinese and Russian military intelligence

According to articles in the pro-imperialist media, such as the Washington Post, China and Russia are providing Iran with targeting intelligence, so they are better able to attack U.S. forces in West Asia. Russia has shared the locations of American warships and aircraft in the region.

No Chinese sources have verified the report in the Post. Last month, however, the Chinese government announced that investments in artificial intelligence firms developing this technology will increase as part of their five-year national strategy plan.