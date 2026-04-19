Hamas meets Mladenov in Cairo — Refuses disarmament talks without ‘comprehensive solution’

April 13, 2026

The following appeared from @DropSiteNews on X on April 11:

Hamas regards Palestinian weapons as legitimate under occupation.

Reconstruction must not be linked to disarmament demands.

No discussion of its political future without complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and lifting of the blockade.

Decisions about weapons will be made by Palestinians internally, not imposed externally.

Gaza’s administrative and security structures must be preserved during construction to “prevent governmental vacuum and civil chaos.”

KAN reported that Israeli officials consider Hamas’ position unacceptable to the “Board of Peace.” A security official said: “If it does not disarm on its own, the Israeli Occupation Forces will resume fighting in Gaza soon to complete the mission.”