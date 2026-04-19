Hamas meets Mladenov in Cairo — Refuses disarmament talks without ‘comprehensive solution’

Posted in North Africa & West Asia, Palestine

April 13, 2026

The following appeared from @DropSiteNews on X on April 11:

  • Hamas regards Palestinian weapons as legitimate under occupation.
  • Reconstruction must not be linked to disarmament demands.
  • No discussion of its political future without complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and lifting of the blockade.
  • Decisions about weapons will be made by Palestinians internally, not imposed externally.
  • Gaza’s administrative and security structures must be preserved during construction to “prevent governmental vacuum and civil chaos.”

KAN reported that Israeli officials consider Hamas’ position unacceptable to the “Board of Peace.” A security official said: “If it does not disarm on its own, the Israeli Occupation Forces will resume fighting in Gaza soon to complete the mission.”

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