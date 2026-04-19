VP Vance’s claim on Gaza aid ‘misleading’

April 17, 2026

The following statement was issued by Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas on April 15, 2026.

We strongly denounce the statement issued by the U.S. Vice President JD Vance, in which he claimed that the aid entering the Gaza Strip these days is the highest in the last five years. We confirm that this claim is misleading and far from reality; it reflects a deliberate attempt to distort the facts and cover up the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, which is being exacerbated by the systematic starvation policies of the occupation authorities.

We confirm that the occupation authorities have not committed to implementing the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and have deliberately kept our people in the Gaza Strip in a state of “life under attrition” through continued suffocating restrictions on the entry of aid and the disruption of basic necessities of life, which exacerbates human suffering on a daily and systematic basis.

The Gaza Strip continues to suffer from an acute shortage of most basic commodities, including food, medicine and fuel, as confirmed by the reports and testimonies of human rights institutions and international organizations. Furthermore, the living conditions of the population have reached unprecedented catastrophic levels in light of the restrictions imposed on the entry of aid and the continued targeting of infrastructure.

We call upon the mediators and the international community, led by the United Nations, to take immediate and serious action to exert effective pressure on the occupation authorities to stop the policies of engineered starvation imposed on the Gaza Strip, to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and goods sufficiently and without obstacles and to hold the occupation leaders accountable as war criminals for the horrific violations and crimes they have committed against our Palestinian people.