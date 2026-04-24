China Changes Everything VIDEO Summaries!

Help EXPAND Distribution of:

China Changes Everything

The anthology: China Changes Everything by social justice activists, journalists and commentators is reaching a wider audience in several new formats. China Changes Everything is receiving many favorable reviews.

We need your help to take the next step for far wider access to libraries and bookstores.:

To donate for this project go to https://iacenter.org/donate/.

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The book, published 6 months ago, now includes a series of short videos by many of the authors, attached to their individual chapters, explaining their thinking behind their unique contributions. Check it out at:

https://iacenter.org/china- changes-everything-an- anthology-by-social-justice- activists-journalists-and- commentators/

The book is available in printed form and as an e-pub on several platforms, including on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and BookShop.org.

You can also order the paperback version of China Changes Everything for just $15, from IngramSpark. Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price.

We have exciting news on plans for publication in several major languages. (Stay tuned!)

We need your help for our next step in making this book more widely available in libraries and to booksellers. This requires a modest advertising campaign to raise $2,000 for this project.

Your donation will help us take the next step.

To donate go to https://iacenter.org/donate/.

You can also help by requesting the book at your local library and at your favorite bookstore.

Your requests make a big impact and so do your donations.

So far our effort to produce a book, in several formats, at deep discounts, that is easily accessible for discussion and study groups has been amazingly successful.

This book is a collective effort by the Friends of Socialist China. Together we can help respond to the endless anti-China propaganda coming from the media and the military.