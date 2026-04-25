From Philadelphia to Palestine – Free all prisoners!

By Marta Guttenberg

April 24, 2026

Philadelphia

On April 18, a clear, warm spring afternoon, over 50 people rallied in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in upscale Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, covering the lawn with small red triangles to represent the hundreds of Palestinians facing the threat of death by hanging in Israel. Participants cheered on several fiery speakers who condemned the genocidal death penalty for Palestinian hostages, making the clear connection to Death by Incarceration in Pennsylvania prisons and in imperialist torture dungeons around the world.