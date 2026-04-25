In the spirit of May Day, stop all U.S. wars!

April 24, 2026

May Day — commemorated by workers worldwide — arose out of the 1886 struggle when workers around the U.S. joined a general strike on May 1 demanding an 8-hour workday. Chicago police attacked demonstrating workers in Haymarket Square three days later. In 1889, international socialists named May 1 International Workers Day to commemorate this struggle, honor Chicago’s martyrs and promote global solidarity among workers.

Today The International Action Center hails the workers of Iran, Lebanon and Palestine who remain resolute in the face of U.S. and Israeli bombings which have killed thousands of their people and destroyed cities, infrastructures and antiquities. We denounce these imperialist, expansionist and racist wars. We also oppose attacks and threats against socialist Cuba and its ally, Venezuela.

The IAC hails international unions and labor federations which have opposed these wars and expressed solidarity with the besieged peoples. We call on the U.S. labor movement to pressure Washington to stop the bombings and collaboration with and arming the Israeli regime. We laud unions and workers who have joined demonstrations against this militarism, as have our staff members.

Our articles have truthfully covered U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, Lebanon and Gaza, refuting corporate media lies. The IAC stanchly supports countries under imperialist fire and hails resistance forces. We say “U.S. out of Western Asia!” and oppose imperialist and Zionist occupations, repression and schemes to grab lands which belong to the region’s peoples. They deserve sovereignty and self-determination.

In the spirit of May Day, the IAC calls for solidarity with migrant workers in the U.S., scapegoated by the Trump administration, terrorized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and living in fear, imprisoned and deported. We call upon unions, their members and all workers to fully support migrant workers, their families and allies.

The IAC agrees with May Day’s founders: End capitalism! Fight for socialism! We add: End U.S.-Israeli genocide! Cease wars on Iran, Lebanon and Palestine! U.S.: Hands off Cuba and Venezuela! Stop detaining and deporting migrant workers!