Mayday in New York City! May 1, 2026 -Defend the Workers of the World

Stop All War and U.S. Imperialism

Against Iran, Palestine, Venezuela, Cuba, Lebanon!

RALLY: Join us on the West Side of Broadway as we greet marchers on the May Day 2026 parade with a militant anti-imperialist rally demanding an end to U.S. war and sanctions being waged against the workers of the world!

Friday May 1: 5:00 PM @ Bleeker and Broadway, New York City

Also on May 1:

MAYDAY ANTIWAR SPEAKOUT

3:00 PM @ Washington Square Park, Garibaldi Square

https://unac.notowar.net/ mayday-in-nyc/

The Trump Administration is trying to terrorize workers here and abroad. We need solidarity with all workers of the world — from the fight against ICE to the struggle against illegal U.S. Sanctions.

Sponsored by: Workers World Party, Diaspora La’Palante Collective DCP, Bronx Anti-War, The Bolivarian Circle, Cuba Sí NY/NJ Coalition, Mutual Aid and Scientific Socialism, United National Antiwar Coalition, Crown Heights Bites Back, CUNY NY for Palestine, Arm the Dolls, Palaver, Venceramos Brigade, Sudanese Resistance Front, International Action Center, NYARG, The Black Alliance for Peace, Peace Council NYC, Pro Libertad Freedom Campaign