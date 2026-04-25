Veterans groups protest in U.S. Capitol against war on Iran

By Gerry Condon

April 24, 2026

A coalition of veterans groups gathered in the U.S. Capitol April 20 to express their deep opposition to the U.S. war on Iran. Some 130 veterans and military family members held a solemn, disciplined protest in the Capitol Rotunda demanding that the Trump administration end its illegal war on Iran and that Congress stop funding the war.

The veterans, many of whom served in Iraq and/or Afghanistan, conducted a flag folding ceremony and played Taps on a bugle in honor of the 13 service members who have already died in the U.S. war on Iran. They unfurled banners reading “END THE WAR ON IRAN,” “WE CAN’T AFFORD ANOTHER WAR” and “COST OF WAR IS TOO HIGH” inside one of the most heavily trafficked public spaces in the U.S. Capitol. The action marks one of the largest veteran-led civil disobedience actions inside a Congressional building in recent years.

Sixty-two veterans were arrested after refusing police orders to vacate the Capitol Rotunda. Participating organizations included About Face – Veterans Against the War, Veterans For Peace, 50501 Veterans, Military Families Speak Out and the Center on Conscience and War, which advises service members of their right to be discharged from the military as conscientious objectors to war.

Veterans For Peace executive director Michael McPhearson said: “The veterans and military families here today represent three generations of U.S. wars, from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terror, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are here because we are weary of war. We are sick and tired of war. Yet our political leaders have taken a fourth generation to war. We say no to this war. These forever wars must stop.”

On April 21, President Trump announced that the U.S. ceasefire with Iran would be extended. This is certainly better than carrying out his threats to bomb all of Iran. At the same time, however, Trump doubled down on his economic warfare against Iran, attacking and seizing a second oil tanker, this time in the Indian Ocean, thus further jeopardizing the prospects for a peace agreement.

“This is a very dangerous moment,” McPhearson said. “There are even rumors that Trump has considered using nuclear weapons. We call on Congress and President Trump to end this illegal, immoral and unprovoked war on Iran immediately and bring our troops home now. Not one more dollar, not one more life lost in these forever wars. Bring our troops home now.”

VFP Executive Director McPhearson will speak this Thursday, April 23, at 5 p.m. PT, during a webinar titled “Resisting U.S.-Israeli wars, from Venezuela and Cuba to Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.”

Gerry Condon was a GI resister to the U.S. war on Vietnam; he serves on the Board of Directors of Veterans For Peace.