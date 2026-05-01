China Changes Everything: An anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators

Posted in Asia, China, Climate & Environment, Top

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  • China is this century’s greatest success story, rising from poverty to become a leading force for global change.
  • China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation program has helped 800 million people out of extreme poverty.
  • China’s solar panels, wind turbines and hydro power lead global efforts to save the planet.
  • Electric cars, high-speed rail, clean and quiet metro subways set an example for the world.
  • The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is extending China’s infrastructure revolution to friends in the Global South: ports, highways, schools, hospitals, power grids, communication, instead of neocolonial dependency.

CONTENTS:

A series of short videos by the authors explaining their thinking behind their unique chapter contributions: 

1. China’s Road to Socialism

A Fundamental Difference: China – Socialist or Imperialist? – Sara Flounders

Communist Principles & Culture Drive China’s Development
for the Benefit Of All Humanity – Jacqueline Luqman

Completing the Original Mission: Reinvigorating Marxism in Contemporary China – Ken Hammond

2. Socialist Planning in Practice

Infrastructure:

Reflections on How China is Building Socialism – Sydney Loving

Between the Rust Belt and the Model City – Pawel Wargan

A Tale of Two Economic Systems’ Transit – Betsey Piette

Steel Tracks vs War Tracks: China Builds Subways and Aids Gaza While the U.S. Builds Militarism – Lee Siu Hin

Healthcare:

If China Provides Universal Healthcare, Why Can’t the U.S.? – Margaret Flowers

Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project – Sue Harris

Green Development:

China Leads the World in Energy Production and Green Technology – Lyn Neeley

China’s Aquacultural Revolution – Kyle Ferrana

China: Terraforming for the 21st Century – Judy Bello

3. Plans for a Future World

Contrasting Strategies of the U.S. and China: Prospects for Peace and Solving Global Problems – Roger Harris

The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China – Janet Mayes

Science Fiction or Science Reality? Socialism Leads Humanity out of Artificial Scarcity – JR Hagler

4. Moving from Isolation to Prosperity

Leadership Was the Key in China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign – Dee Knight

Dismantling Western Hypocrisy on Xinjiang and Gaza – Arjae Red

Xizang’s Leap from Serfdom to Socialism – Arnold August

5. The U.S. War Drive Against China Intensifies

The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China – Megan Russell
China Cannot Be Contained – Margaret Kimberley

The U.S. Wants War with China – Joe Lombardo

The Greatest People’s Success Story in Human History – KJ Noh

Taiwan’s Residents Reject Being Washington’s Proxy – Chris Fry

An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China – Mick Kelly

6. China’s Impact on the World

Around the World China is Turning on the Lights – Greg Dunkel

Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia’s Long Revolution – Ju-Hyun Park

Is China’s Foreign Policy “Good Enough”? – Danny Haiphong

China, Yemen and the Red Sea Passage – Ché Marino

Should the Renminbi Replace the Dollar? The Surprising Answer – Radhika Desai

7. Looking Back & Looking Forward

The Rise of China and the Crisis of U.S. Imperialism – Gerald Horne, Anthony Ballas, Aspen Ballas, and PM Irvin

Shoulder to Shoulder: British People’s Solidarity with the Chinese People’s War of Resistance – Keith Bennett

200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China – Michael Kramer

Defend the Socialist Countries, Stand With the Peoples of the World Against Imperialism – Carlos Martinez

Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price!

PURCHASE CHINA CHANGES EVERYTHING

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Video of the Texas book launch:

 

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