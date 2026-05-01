China Changes Everything: An anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators
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- China is this century’s greatest success story, rising from poverty to become a leading force for global change.
- China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation program has helped 800 million people out of extreme poverty.
- China’s solar panels, wind turbines and hydro power lead global efforts to save the planet.
- Electric cars, high-speed rail, clean and quiet metro subways set an example for the world.
- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is extending China’s infrastructure revolution to friends in the Global South: ports, highways, schools, hospitals, power grids, communication, instead of neocolonial dependency.
CONTENTS:
A series of short videos by the authors explaining their thinking behind their unique chapter contributions:
1. China’s Road to Socialism
A Fundamental Difference: China – Socialist or Imperialist? – Sara Flounders
Communist Principles & Culture Drive China’s Development
for the Benefit Of All Humanity – Jacqueline Luqman
Completing the Original Mission: Reinvigorating Marxism in Contemporary China – Ken Hammond
2. Socialist Planning in Practice
Infrastructure:
Reflections on How China is Building Socialism – Sydney Loving
Between the Rust Belt and the Model City – Pawel Wargan
A Tale of Two Economic Systems’ Transit – Betsey Piette
Steel Tracks vs War Tracks: China Builds Subways and Aids Gaza While the U.S. Builds Militarism – Lee Siu Hin
Healthcare:
If China Provides Universal Healthcare, Why Can’t the U.S.? – Margaret Flowers
Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project – Sue Harris
Green Development:
China Leads the World in Energy Production and Green Technology – Lyn Neeley
China’s Aquacultural Revolution – Kyle Ferrana
China: Terraforming for the 21st Century – Judy Bello
3. Plans for a Future World
Contrasting Strategies of the U.S. and China: Prospects for Peace and Solving Global Problems – Roger Harris
The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China – Janet Mayes
Science Fiction or Science Reality? Socialism Leads Humanity out of Artificial Scarcity – JR Hagler
4. Moving from Isolation to Prosperity
Leadership Was the Key in China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign – Dee Knight
Dismantling Western Hypocrisy on Xinjiang and Gaza – Arjae Red
Xizang’s Leap from Serfdom to Socialism – Arnold August
5. The U.S. War Drive Against China Intensifies
The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China – Megan Russell
China Cannot Be Contained – Margaret Kimberley
The U.S. Wants War with China – Joe Lombardo
The Greatest People’s Success Story in Human History – KJ Noh
Taiwan’s Residents Reject Being Washington’s Proxy – Chris Fry
An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China – Mick Kelly
6. China’s Impact on the World
Around the World China is Turning on the Lights – Greg Dunkel
Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia’s Long Revolution – Ju-Hyun Park
Is China’s Foreign Policy “Good Enough”? – Danny Haiphong
China, Yemen and the Red Sea Passage – Ché Marino
Should the Renminbi Replace the Dollar? The Surprising Answer – Radhika Desai
7. Looking Back & Looking Forward
The Rise of China and the Crisis of U.S. Imperialism – Gerald Horne, Anthony Ballas, Aspen Ballas, and PM Irvin
Shoulder to Shoulder: British People’s Solidarity with the Chinese People’s War of Resistance – Keith Bennett
200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China – Michael Kramer
Defend the Socialist Countries, Stand With the Peoples of the World Against Imperialism – Carlos Martinez
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