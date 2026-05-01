China Changes Everything: An anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators

Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price!

The book is available in printed form and as an e-pub on several platforms, including on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and BookShop.org

China is this century’s greatest success story, rising from poverty to become a leading force for global change.

China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation program has helped 800 million people out of extreme poverty.

China’s solar panels, wind turbines and hydro power lead global efforts to save the planet.

Electric cars, high-speed rail, clean and quiet metro subways set an example for the world.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is extending China’s infrastructure revolution to friends in the Global South: ports, highways, schools, hospitals, power grids, communication, instead of neocolonial dependency.

CONTENTS:



A series of short videos by the authors explaining their thinking behind their unique chapter contributions:

1. China’s Road to Socialism



A Fundamental Difference: China – Socialist or Imperialist? – Sara Flounders

Communist Principles & Culture Drive China’s Development

for the Benefit Of All Humanity – Jacqueline Luqman

Completing the Original Mission: Reinvigorating Marxism in Contemporary China – Ken Hammond

2. Socialist Planning in Practice

Infrastructure:



Reflections on How China is Building Socialism – Sydney Loving

Between the Rust Belt and the Model City – Pawel Wargan

A Tale of Two Economic Systems’ Transit – Betsey Piette

Steel Tracks vs War Tracks: China Builds Subways and Aids Gaza While the U.S. Builds Militarism – Lee Siu Hin

Healthcare:

If China Provides Universal Healthcare, Why Can’t the U.S.? – Margaret Flowers

Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project – Sue Harris

Green Development:

China Leads the World in Energy Production and Green Technology – Lyn Neeley

China’s Aquacultural Revolution – Kyle Ferrana

China: Terraforming for the 21st Century – Judy Bello

3. Plans for a Future World

Contrasting Strategies of the U.S. and China: Prospects for Peace and Solving Global Problems – Roger Harris

The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China – Janet Mayes

Science Fiction or Science Reality? Socialism Leads Humanity out of Artificial Scarcity – JR Hagler

4. Moving from Isolation to Prosperity

Leadership Was the Key in China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign – Dee Knight

Dismantling Western Hypocrisy on Xinjiang and Gaza – Arjae Red

Xizang’s Leap from Serfdom to Socialism – Arnold August

5. The U.S. War Drive Against China Intensifies

The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China – Megan Russell

China Cannot Be Contained – Margaret Kimberley

The U.S. Wants War with China – Joe Lombardo

The Greatest People’s Success Story in Human History – KJ Noh

Taiwan’s Residents Reject Being Washington’s Proxy – Chris Fry

An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China – Mick Kelly

6. China’s Impact on the World

Around the World China is Turning on the Lights – Greg Dunkel

Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia’s Long Revolution – Ju-Hyun Park

Is China’s Foreign Policy “Good Enough”? – Danny Haiphong

China, Yemen and the Red Sea Passage – Ché Marino

Should the Renminbi Replace the Dollar? The Surprising Answer – Radhika Desai

7. Looking Back & Looking Forward

The Rise of China and the Crisis of U.S. Imperialism – Gerald Horne, Anthony Ballas, Aspen Ballas, and PM Irvin

Shoulder to Shoulder: British People’s Solidarity with the Chinese People’s War of Resistance – Keith Bennett

200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China – Michael Kramer

Defend the Socialist Countries, Stand With the Peoples of the World Against Imperialism – Carlos Martinez

Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price!

Video of the Texas book launch: