Hezbollah chief rejects disarmament, says enemy at dead end

April 29, 2026

The following article was published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (Tehran) on April 27, 2026.

Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, says the “enemy has reached a dead end,” stressing that the resistance remains strong and cannot be defeated.

In a statement on Monday, Sheikh Qassem firmly rejected any direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, saying, “We categorically reject direct negotiations.”

He warned Lebanese authorities that their actions “will not be in Lebanon’s interest and will not be in their own interest.”

The government “cannot continue on its path while relinquishing Lebanon’s rights and territory,” urging it to “return to the people and become a government of the people,” he added.

Sheikh Qassem also said it is the government’s responsibility to halt direct talks and return to indirect negotiations with Israel.

Emphasizing Hezbollah’s stance on arms, he said, “The weapons of the resistance are for confronting aggressions and defending our existence, and we will not give up our weapons or our defense.”

Turning to Iran’s role in Lebanon’s recent developments, he said, “A ceasefire would not have been achieved without Iran’s position during the Pakistan talks.”

The remarks came amid a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington that took effect on April 8, part of which obligates the United States to put an end to the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon.

“The resistance continues to be strong and cannot be defeated, and the enemy was surprised by the steadfastness of the fighters,” the Hezbollah chief stated.

He added, “We will continue our defensive resistance in defense of Lebanon and its people. We will not return to what existed before March 2. We will respond to Israeli aggression and confront it.”

Sheikh Qassem further said that the resistance welcomes all those who wish to help Lebanon, support its liberation and reconstruction.

“But we do not welcome those who serve the enemy’s agenda or seek to undermine Lebanon’s strength,” he said.