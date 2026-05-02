Palestinian ‘popular guard committees’ emerge across occupied West Bank

May 2, 2026

Posted on The Cradle, April 30, 2026

Dozens of Palestinian “popular guard committees” have recently begun operating across the West Bank, according to social media statements, Israeli sources and Palestinian sources, including analyst Azzam Abu al-Adas and journalist Mohammad al-Sharif of Al Jazeera Mubasher.

These groups, made up largely of young men, position themselves near villages and grazing areas, saying their aim is to confront, resist, and deter Jewish settler attacks and assert presence on the land.

The groups are reportedly funded by local municipalities and operate with the awareness of the Palestinian Authority.

While they are not believed to be armed with firearms at this stage, relying mainly on sticks and stones, their emergence has raised concern among Israeli security officials. Recruitment and coordination are said to take place primarily through Telegram channels.

Although their stated role is to monitor incidents and report them to Palestinian security forces, the groups have been linked to dozens of recent clashes, some involving knives, particularly in areas around the Binyamin and Gush Etzion [Zionist] settlements and across the northern occupied West Bank.

The concept of local defense committees is not new, having appeared during exceptional incidents in previous years, but their current resurgence is being viewed as a sign of rising tensions following a period of relative calm, with Israeli officials reportedly struggling to contain the phenomenon.