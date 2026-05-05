China Changes Everything – Help DISTRIBUTE this book & open a discussion

Posted in Actions, Asia, China, Climate & Environment

Please find the updated donation link for our book, China Changes Everything, https://iacenter.org/donate/

 

We are excited to report that China Changes Everything is now available in print and as an e-pub on several platforms, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and BookShop.

 

This edition also includes a new series of short 3 to 4 minute videos by many of the authors describing their chapters. You can learn more here: https://iacenter.org/china-changes-everything-an-anthology-by-social-justice-activists-journalists-and-commentators/

 

We are currently raising $2,000 for a modest advertising campaign to ensure the book reaches more libraries and bookstores. Your donation will directly support these efforts.

 

How you can help:

 

– Donate: https://iacenter.org/donate/

– Order: Purchase the paperback via IngramSpark at 60% off: Click this link 

– Request: Ask for the book at your local library or favorite bookstore.

– Review: Share your feedback to help others discover the book.

 

So far our effort to produce a book, in several formats, at deep discounts, that is easily accessible for discussion and study groups has been amazingly successful.

 

This book is a collective effort by the Friends of Socialist China. Together we can help respond to the endless anti-China propaganda coming from the corporate media and the military.

Thank you for your continued support in distributing this work and opening a discussion on these important topics.

 

In Solidarity,
Sara Flounders

 

Share

Copyright © 2024 | International Action Center

Share
Share