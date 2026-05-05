China Changes Everything – Help DISTRIBUTE this book & open a discussion
Please find the updated donation link for our book, China Changes Everything, https://iacenter.org/donate/
We are excited to report that China Changes Everything is now available in print and as an e-pub on several platforms, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and BookShop.
This edition also includes a new series of short 3 to 4 minute videos by many of the authors describing their chapters. You can learn more here: https://iacenter.org/china-
changes-everything-an- anthology-by-social-justice- activists-journalists-and- commentators/
We are currently raising $2,000 for a modest advertising campaign to ensure the book reaches more libraries and bookstores. Your donation will directly support these efforts.
How you can help:
– Donate: https://iacenter.org/donate/
– Order: Purchase the paperback via IngramSpark at 60% off: Click this link
– Request: Ask for the book at your local library or favorite bookstore.
– Review: Share your feedback to help others discover the book.
So far our effort to produce a book, in several formats, at deep discounts, that is easily accessible for discussion and study groups has been amazingly successful.
This book is a collective effort by the Friends of Socialist China. Together we can help respond to the endless anti-China propaganda coming from the corporate media and the military.
Thank you for your continued support in distributing this work and opening a discussion on these important topics.
In Solidarity,
Sara Flounders
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