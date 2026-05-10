Hamas’s solidarity with Global Sumud Flotilla attacked by Israe

May 8, 2026

Posted May 2, 2026, by the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas on the Hamas Online English Mirror:

The Zionist occupation forces’ abuse and physical assaults on the Global Sumud Flotilla activists prior to their release is further evidence of the scale of the crime and moral decline of the fascist Zionist entity in a desperate attempt to intimidate and deter them from continuing their humanitarian mission in support of the besieged Palestinian people.

We call upon rights groups worldwide to document these savage violations faced by the activists in preparation for filing lawsuits in the relevant international courts to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes against the Global Sumud Flotilla, ensuring they do not enjoy impunity.

We reiterate our pride in the international activists for their determination to continue their humanitarian efforts to break the siege on Gaza despite the criminal Zionist enemy’s terrorism and threats. We call upon the free peoples of the world to intensify their solidarity action with our Palestinian people, to continue attempts to break the siege and to expose the occupation’s crimes against our people and humanity.