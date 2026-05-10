Samidoun’s media campaign for Lebanese prisoners in Zionist jails

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network posted the following statement on May 7, 2026.

In support of Lebanese prisoners held captive in Zionist prisons and in solidarity with their steadfastness and confrontation of the jailers, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, in collaboration with the International Campaign to Free Lebanese Prisoners, launched a media campaign to highlight the prisoners and their stories with large billboards on the Old Airport Road (Imam Khomeini Boulevard) in Beirut, Lebanon.

This initiative is part of a number of popular efforts aimed at highlighting the situation of Lebanese prisoners in “israeli” prisons and exposing the ongoing violations against them, amidst continued international silence regarding their suffering.

The Zionist entity has refused to acknowledge it is holding these abducted Lebanese in multiple cases, continues to deny them access to lawyers and even the International Committee of the Red Cross and has imprisoned many of the at least 29 Lebanese captives in the infamous underground “Rakevet” wing of Ayalon prison.

They are held alongside over 9,600 Palestinian prisoners in Zionist jails — subject to torture, abuse, medical neglect and mistreatment and starvation at the hands of an illegitimate occupying entity.

The imprisonment of these Lebanese prisoners is part and parcel of the ongoing Zionist attacks and overt violations of the “ceasefire” in Lebanon, accompanied by ongoing bombings, assassinations and attempts to occupy and erase the villages and population of South Lebanon, which has already displaced over a million Lebanese.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese Resistance, continues its battle to defend Lebanon, its people and the South from these genocidal Zionist forces. It continues this resistance as the United States is attempting to coerce Lebanon into “direct negotiations” with the same Zionist enemy daily murdering and imprisoning Lebanese citizens and occupying Lebanese land, while the U.S. provides intelligence information, military aid and support and direct weaponry for the Zionist war against Lebanon and its people.

The Resistance has clearly enumerated five points for a real ceasefire, including the liberation of the prisoners from Zionist jails, as well as a permanent end to the aggression in all of Lebanon, by air, land and sea; withdrawal of the “israeli” enemy from the occupied territories up to the border; the return of all displaced people and families to their villages and towns up to the border; and reconstruction with international and Arab support and national responsibility.

This media campaign aims to express an ongoing and intensified public commitment to the prisoners’ cause and the steadfastness of their honorable and patient families, as a matter of liberation and human dignity. The revolutionary struggle for their freedom will remain present in the field, on the streets and at all levels until their liberation.

The media initiative is part of a broader campaign of popular and media activities at both the national and international levels, aimed at keeping the issue of the Lebanese and Palestinian prisoners alive in the public consciousness and strengthening popular solidarity with their steadfastness inside the occupation’s prisons.