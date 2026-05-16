Google workers unionize to fight genocide

By Marta Guttenberg

May 13, 2026

In April, 2026, Deep Mind UK workers voted to unionize. Deep Mind UK is Google’s research laboratory where artificial intelligence products are developed. The lab’s UK-based staff requested joint representation by the Communication Workers Union and Unite the Union.

The vote to unionize was motivated at least in part by workers’ concerns over a recent deal announced between the company and the U.S. military.

On May 6 it was announced that the unions will support the workers as they challenge Google over the use of their work product, Google AI technology, by the U.S. and Israeli militaries. More than 600 Google employees had already signed a letter opposing the use of the company’s AI systems for classified work.

Google workers have long demanded an end to the use of Google AI tools in military operations. But Google abandoned its 2018 pledge not to build AI weapons or surveillance tools and allow employees to refuse projects on moral grounds.

Unionizers believe that union recognition will force Google to live up to its 2018 pledge. Without workers there is no work product!