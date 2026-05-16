How the ‘Imperial Six’ support imperialism – and vice versa

By Zev Rosen

May 14, 2026

On March 11, at the height of the imperial war against Iran, Al Jazeera reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had declared key U.S. and Israeli corporations to be fair targets for resistance in the region. Specifically, the IRGC named Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle and Palantir.

These “Imperial Six” corporations are key pillars of the U.S. economy of violence and destruction. Targeting them in solidarity with Iran and all nations targeted by colonialism can be a crucial step towards a world finally free from U.S. imperialism.

This is the first article in a six-part dive into the Imperial Six: how they support U.S. imperialism and how imperialism supports them. The aim is to draw attention to Iran’s targets, beginning with one of the most infamous corporations of the modern world — Google.

How Google supports U.S. imperialism

Google has long been an integral provider of technology and assets to Israel, the most important outpost of U.S. imperialism in the SWANA (Southwest Asia and North Africa) region and the world. In 2006, six decades into the Nakba, Google opened an office in the Zionist entity that now employs over 600 people. The tech behemoth also has a history of buying Israeli companies, including Waze for

$1.3 billion in 2013 and Wiz for a record $32 billion earlier this year, enriching a tech ecosystem that is built on continued exploitation of Palestinian land and lives.

The world has caught on. In 2025, even the United Nations determined that Google’s 2021 $1.2 billion infrastructure deal to support Israel’s Project Nimbus had contributed to the ongoing genocide of Palestine. This vindicated those Google employees calling for “No Tech For Apartheid,” even as billionaire Google cofounder Sergey Brin called the U.N. “transparently antisemitic” for daring to call out genocide.

And it’s not just Israel that Google supports. No Tech for Apartheid has protested Google’s collaborations with U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency and the U.S. client state the United Arab Emirates. In 2024, Google announced plans for a massive artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Saudi Arabia, another U.S. client crucial to oil imperialism and dollar hegemony and a state that commits brutal violence against resistance in defense of national liberation in Palestine, Yemen and Iran.

Google also supports the U.S. capitalist class against oppressed nations inside the U.S. In 2025, it spent $42 million on land in Monroe County, Georgia, for a massive AI data center. This project is part of a larger trend of foisting extractive infrastructure on the U.S. South. Groups such as the New Afrikan Independence Movement have opposed these data centers, charging Google with environmental racism. In fighting the destructive data centers, the movement for Black self-determination in the South will benefit all communities in the region and the world.

How U.S. imperialism supports Google

The profits that U.S. imperialism generates for Google are enormous. In addition to the $1.2 billion in revenue from the Zionist Project Nimbus, Google’s acquisition of Waze has helped it capture around 59% of the GPS advertising market, or around $12.4 billion. While employee pressure forced Google to back out of a U.S. Department of War contract worth up to $10 billion in 2022, it nonetheless signed a $200 million deal with the department in 2025 and has expanded the Pentagon’s AI access in 2026.

Google made about $7.7 billion in AI revenue in 2025, largely by the exploitation of people of African descent and other Southern communities through capitalist data centers.

In a larger sense, Google’s entire existence is predicated on the privatization of data for the sake of corporate ads, backed by the military power of the U.S. empire. As one of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, Google’s success is essential to the continued functioning of U.S. imperial domination. By drawing attention to Iran’s call against Google and the rest of the Imperial Six, we can work to stop the empire in its tracks.