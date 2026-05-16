Veterans For Peace launches billboard campaign to reach active duty troops

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The Veterans For Peace organization has on its website statements protesting the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the U.S. warfleet’s strikes against civilian motorboats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean and the war on Venezuela, condemning the actions as illegal.

VFP has taken concrete steps to support active duty troops who refuse to obey illegal orders to carry out the above actions. It has a campaign to put up billboards near military bases to inform active duty troops of their right and responsibility to refuse to obey such orders and offering support to those troops who do refuse.

The following link opens a video by VFP explaining this campaign: tinyurl.com/VFP-Billboards